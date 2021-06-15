COMMENTARY: Stimulus without big spending

That doesn’t mean policymakers should idly stand by. They should do more to encourage vaccinations. Incentives like lottery drawings and free beer might strike some people as unseemly, but they can save lives. Returning to in-person schooling this fall — teachers union complaints notwithstanding — will free up a lot of parents who want to work, but currently can’t.

Policymakers can also make reopening easier by lifting unneeded regulations and trade barriers. Not only would these reforms provide powerful stimulus, but they would also do it without any new spending. Federal, state, and local regulators eased more than 800 regulations last year that were blocking access to telemedicine, medical supplies, and food and grocery deliveries, along with unneeded occupational licenses that were keeping people out of work. We’ve already seen the benefits. Now policymakers need to continue this important work as entrepreneurs look for ways to adapt to the new normal but find themselves blocked because they don’t have the right permit.