COMMENTARY: STEP in the wrong direction

2021 is turning out to be a big year for federal finances on Capitol Hill. Not only are Senate Democrats proposing a record $3.5 billion reconciliation package, but also a rewrite of America’s tax code that could inflict damage well beyond government revenues and expenditures.

In March 2021, Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced the Sensible Taxation and Equity Promotion (STEP) Act. If passed, the STEP Act would firstly “eliminate the step-up in the tax basis of a decedent’s assets at death." Secondly, the bill would “trigger capital gain tax on the unrealized appreciation of assets.” Finally, STEP would “tax unrealized appreciation of trust assets every 21 years; and limit exemptions and exclusions, including a $1,000,000 lifetime exemption from capital gain tax on unrealized appreciation of assets transferred by gift and at death.”

The STEP Act’s proponents claim its provisions are needed because “when someone dies with assets that increased in value during their lifetime, income taxes are never collected on these capital gains – even if their heirs sell the asset the next day.”