COMMENTARY: States can help nurses

Robin Pingeton has been busy in recent weeks. As a nurse practitioner on the front lines of the nation’s coronavirus response, her job keeps her moving in rural communities northwest of Atlanta. “I’m a house call practitioner,” she says. “So my office is my car.”

The nature of the work means that Pingeton mostly treats frail and elderly patients — the people most at risk from COVID-19. For those in assisted-living and long-term care facilities, emergency precautions limit their ability to see family, friends and off-site specialists, so Pingeton has had to adapt.

Her expanded duties sometimes relate to health care. Other times, she functions like an in-home IT department, helping patients set up their computers to receive telemedicine consultations. “It’s so much more than taking care of coughs and colds,” she says.

Despite the urgency, hospitals across the United States have announced layoffs, furloughs and salary reductions as they comply with orders to delay nonemergency procedures.

Pingeton, a spokeswoman for United Advanced Practice Registered Nurses of Georgia, says finding positions for the sidelined workers would be easy if government regulators would roll back restrictions like the ones in her state that stop nurse practitioners from operating without physician supervision.