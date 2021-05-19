COMMENTARY: Standing with Israel

During that time, I had the opportunity to travel throughout Israel, including Palestinian territories, and surrounding Arab countries. Of note, we deployed shortly after Benjamin Netanyahu was first elected prime minister. Based on Netanyahu’s known conservatism, this caused a great deal of violence and acts of terror by the Palestinians.

Regardless, I had the chance to speak with average people from the different sides and form my opinions about the conflict. I deployed to the MFO mission neutral to all sides. I had previously deployed to Kuwait twice and had listened to a number of anti-Israel voices. I left the MFO mission knowing that, despite minor imperfections, Israel was the “good guy” America should support in the dispute with the Palestinians.

The first thing I noticed was that Israel was the kind of free, equal and Democratic nation like America, while the other side was opposite. After the Israeli War of Independence (1948-49), Jews from throughout the Middle East were expelled by Arabs and resettled in Israel. Jews are virtually non-existent within the Palestinian areas beyond fortified Jewish settlements.