COMMENTARY: Standing up, speaking out

Trump is a direct part of that tradition. During his campaign for president, he denounced Asian workers, saying, "jobs are being stolen ... like candy from a baby." The same false fear that led to Chin's murder in 1982 -- that foreigners were unfairly replacing American workers -- led to the massacre of 28 Chinese miners in Wyoming almost a century earlier.

The coronavirus plays squarely into a second element of anti-Asian ideology: that Asians carry strange maladies that would infect and infest the West.

"In particular, Chinese prostitutes were targeted," writes Cheung. "The Medico-Literary Journal of San Francisco ran an article in 1878 which stated: 'If the future historian should ever be called upon to write the Conquest of America by the Chinese Government, his opening chapter will be an account of the first batch of Chinese courtesans and the stream of deadly disease that followed.'"

Sound familiar?

This history makes the rise of AAPI political power so much more critical. When Congress held a hearing on anti-Asian violence, and Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, insisted on his right to criticize China, there was Rep. Grace Meng, the first Asian American elected to Congress from New York, firing back at him. As the Washington Post reported: