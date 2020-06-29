COMMENTARY: Spotlighting Trump’s ignorance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SEOUL — The timing of John Bolton’s tell-all “The Room Where It Happened” was positively diabolic. Could it be mere coincidence that it hit the book stores in a month of significant anniversaries?

Few Americans know or care, but the book went on sale two days before the 70th anniversary of the invasion of South Korea by North Korean troops on June 25, 1950. That date, so important in modern Korean history, is as little remembered in the United States as the day the Korean War truce was signed on July 27, 1953.

The “forgotten war,” however, may not be quite as forgotten by Americans now as it was for the first few decades after it ended. That’s because North Korea’s nukes and missiles remind the world of a threat that’s not going away. While the dates for when the war began and ended may be meaningless for most of his readers, Bolton lets us know just how hopeless were those three meetings at which President Donald Trump pleaded with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, please give up your nukes.