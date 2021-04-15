COMMENTARY: Special dates and life

Think about it. Every day is special, because each one is different. But there are also some days that become anniversaries. The ones we think about most are perhaps our wedding anniversary, the date when something outstanding happened to us or the day when someone dear to us died -- things that really impacted our lives.
However, this month, April, I like to celebrate the date when I first became a grandmother. I’ll never forget the phone call I got from our youngest son, who is the father of our first grandchild. He began with the usual, “How are you?” etc. and then, out of the blue, he asked, “Mom, what would you like your grandchildren to call you?” Thinking that was just a question in general, I said I hadn’t given it a lot of thought. He then surprised me totally by continuing, “Well, you have until April to figure that out. You and dad will be grandparents then.”
So, I began to think -- what DID I want my grandchildren to call me? Many people just let their first grandchild make that choice. They use whatever he calls them as he begins to talk, and all grandchildren in the family then use that same term of endearment. I didn’t feel comfortable with that.
Who knew what my grandchild might say when he first tried to identify me, so I made the choice to be called “Gram.” Charlie followed by selecting his grandparent name and he is “Papa C” to our four grandchildren.
Now, you understand that children cannot say every word plainly when they first begin to talk, so I was somewhat surprised when my name came out of this April baby’s mouth as “Dam.” Here is a lesson to all potential grandparents. Don’t fall victim to that. Continue to refer to yourself by the name you have chosen. Eventually, they will be able to pronounce the sounds to say it perfectly.
Having grandchildren does not make the birth of your own children any less important. Your heart just stretches to take in all of your descendants. Grandchildren bring a whole new slice of sunshine to your lives. Fortunately, our grandchildren have always lived within “driving distance,” so we have been able to enjoy watching them grow from infants to adults and make memories that we will treasure forever. Take time to write down some of your children or grandchildren memories. They will love to read them.
Our first three were born within three years of each other (two in North Carolina and one in Orangeburg), and the fourth joined her brother and sister in N.C. six years later. All four have spent much time with us.
Lots of holes were dug in our back yard as they used their trucks, tractors, bulldozers, etc. to farm, or make ponds and roads. The little red wagon was something that all of them loved. A hammock between two oak trees was a delight to them, and stuffed animals and dolls often joined them there. They all had a good time climbing the magnolia tree. And cardboard boxes!! Oh my goodness, they could transform those into anything they imagined. They did not need to have things scheduled for them -- they just had happy times together.
Legos were a big part of their lives, and those instructional sets taught them how to follow directions. After they made whatever the newly purchased set was intended to be, they were skilled in inventing many other things by combining the new Legos with ones they already had. All of them loved board games, and that competition continues today, not only here, but in their own homes.
At the time they grew up, a video camera was a pretty large camera. They lugged that thing around to make all sorts of “news reports” and documentaries. They wrote scripts and made weather charts for some of their creations; other times they just filmed whatever insect, bird, pet or person happened to come across their path. All videos were completely narrated by them.
I was really glad when they outgrew taking all of the cushions off the sofa and chairs in the den to make tunnels around the room. But, you know what? Today I have a different sofa, and I’m glad I didn’t discourage their pleasure. The Hot Wheels track was also run from the back of the sofa, across the room, and under chairs. Those little cars were everywhere.
We had bikes that stayed here, and they rode all around our yard. However, they loved for us to load the bikes in the back of the pickup and take them to our church. They could ride round and round on the paved driveway there. Our main rule was that they all had to go in the same direction. No head-on collisions.
Some of them were intrigued by animals on our farm; others were more fascinated by the sound of the machinery. They all liked to watch the baby calves being bottle fed. To sit on a parked tractor especially brought happiness to the boys.
Once, there was an alligator in the dairy lagoon, and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources sent someone here to catch it and move it to another spot. The officer had the gator secured in the back of his pickup. When he asked our grandchildren if they wanted to touch it, they said yes!!! That was hard for me to believe.
I made sure that the N.C. group got swimming lessons, since they were usually here when those were offered. Some needed more than one year of lessons, but my persistence paid off. Papa C gave driving lessons to each of them on dirt roads around the farm. They had no problems when it was time for their driver’s education classes.
All of them had favorite foods that seemed to be best when eaten at our house. I used to wonder what they would remember as the best thing I cooked. Now I know. The majority voted for cinnamon toast, with French toast running a close second. They loved to take two Double Stuffed Oreos, remove one side from each one, and put them back together with even more filling. Once they tried to see how many they could stack up after they removed one cracker from each. I put an end to that.
There is one special thing that they continue to look forward to. As soon as they learned to read, I gave them a page of questions at the end of every year. As they each wrote their answers, there was a place for them to write their name and age. These are all saved in their individual notebooks. Today, as adults, they still ask if I have my question sheet ready for them. They look forward to comparing their latest answers with those of years past.
Of course when they were younger, I mainly asked things like what their favorite food was, the names of their friends, what the best thing that had happened to them that year was. Now, they answer questions concerning opinions about politics or world affairs, what they like best about their careers, if they had $500, what they would do with it, where they would like to travel, etc. etc. I treasure their answers. However, I am not particularly happy to see that their handwriting is not nearly as neat as it was when they were younger!!! But think about it, they rarely write anything anymore. The computer does it all.
At any rate, when April rolls around, I think about the special date when I chose my “grandmother name” and I’m happy to be called “Gram” by each of them.
Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.