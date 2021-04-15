COMMENTARY: Special dates and life

Some of them were intrigued by animals on our farm; others were more fascinated by the sound of the machinery. They all liked to watch the baby calves being bottle fed. To sit on a parked tractor especially brought happiness to the boys.

Once, there was an alligator in the dairy lagoon, and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources sent someone here to catch it and move it to another spot. The officer had the gator secured in the back of his pickup. When he asked our grandchildren if they wanted to touch it, they said yes!!! That was hard for me to believe.

I made sure that the N.C. group got swimming lessons, since they were usually here when those were offered. Some needed more than one year of lessons, but my persistence paid off. Papa C gave driving lessons to each of them on dirt roads around the farm. They had no problems when it was time for their driver’s education classes.

All of them had favorite foods that seemed to be best when eaten at our house. I used to wonder what they would remember as the best thing I cooked. Now I know. The majority voted for cinnamon toast, with French toast running a close second. They loved to take two Double Stuffed Oreos, remove one side from each one, and put them back together with even more filling. Once they tried to see how many they could stack up after they removed one cracker from each. I put an end to that.