COMMENTARY: Speak out vs. homosexuality

During our Bible study sessions, we discuss many issues as they relate to scripture that we're studying at the time. We're in the book of Joel and this book deals with the end times and the things that are occurring in our society now. Our pastor (Michael Charley) posed a question to us: “What are the things that are going on now that threaten our culture (paraphrased)?"

One of the ministers brought up this point: ”Pastors are afraid to talk about homosexuality in the church." l agree with her. It gives the impression that it's OK to be homosexual. Instead of following the dictates of the Word, they're following the world's view.

Pastor Charley mentioned that the pastors of the large mega churches who should be speaking out against it aren't; they seem to be taking a safe stance. He said, ”No one is speaking out about it." But I reminded him that he and others are speaking out and we must continue to do so.

If the pastors of these large churches don't do it, then it's left up to us. We must raise our voices high -- cry aloud and spare not. We're going to be held accountable for the deeds done in our bodies.

And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul ... And the Lord God caused a deep sleep to fall upon Adam, and he slept: and He took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh instead thereof; and the rib, which the LORD GOD had taken from man, made He a woman, and brought her unto the man. And Adam said, "This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man.” Therefore, shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh (Genesis 1: 7, 21-24).

Does the scripture contradict itself? ls it not clear that a woman was made for a man? Where did we get the idea that it's OK for a woman to be with a woman, and a man to be with a man? That came straight from the bowels of hell! Satan comes to rob, kill and destroy, but Jesus came that we might have life, and that more abundantly (John 10:10). God is very clear about this issue -- IT'S AN ABOMINATION! For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: and likewise, also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet ...

Without understanding, covenant-breakers, without natural affection, implacable (relentless, cruel), unmerciful (Romans 1:26, 27, 31). Lesbian. Gay. Bisexual. Transvestite. Queer. Almost every TV show has them on, and it's sending the wrong message to our children. We see women and young girls having intimate relationships, likewise the men and young men, and the message is loud and clear: ”It's all right!"

All of us have sinned and come short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23), but we have been redeemed by the Blood of the LAMB. We don't have to continue sinning because it makes our flesh feel good. We must all meet God in the judgment, and what will we say? Lord, I didn't know?

It's no excuse because the WORD is everywhere (internet, TV, radio, etc.), so we can't tell God we didn't know. I am not a perfect person, and I know that I have done some things in my life that I'm ashamed of, but I'm so glad that I had the option (and still do) to repent and go back to a right standing in God. Jesus sits on the right hand of his father ever interceding for us, and he bids us to come. The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness, but is long suffering to us -- ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance (2 Peter 3:9).

During this time that we celebrate the birth of Christ, it's my prayer that the Word will be birthed in each of us as we strive to please the ONE who gave the ultimate sacrifice for us -- JESUS!

Ida Damon is from Holly Hill.

