COMMENTARY: Source of hateful divisions

What an odd intersection of emotions. Many celebrated Mother’s Day at church while others protested at the same churches in favor of mothers’ rights to abort their children. Imagine the emotions of mothers who had chosen to abort their children interacting with mothers who had chosen to carry their children to birth. If emotions were not high enough, imagine how the thoughts of church influenced all of these mothers.

Apparently, there are no sources inside the government or health organizations who can provide an accurate list of those who have survived abortions. According to their website, “The Abortion Survivors Network (ASN) is the only advocacy and support group for abortion survivors and their families world-wide.” Their motto, “More than a choice,” humanizes those who have survived being treated as nothing more than a mass of unwanted cells, and helps each survivor understand his or her worth and value as a fellow human being, i.e. as a real person.

Of all the issues Americans face, abortion -- a literal life-or-death choice over our most innocent children -- delineates the beliefs, attitudes and values of those who debate the issue. For one side, it’s a matter of a personal right. For the other side, it’s a matter of protecting an innocent life.

How will the Supreme Court rule in “Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health,” the case many have labeled as potentially overturning Roe vs. Wade? The court’s ruling is expected in June, but the recent leak of a February draft has outraged those who support abortion. Many have protested in front of justices’ homes and threatened violence if justices rule in favor of Dobbs. The leak of that February draft should raise more ire than the text of the draft document, since the case has not technically been decided. Who leaked it and why did they leak it? Was the leak for political reasons? The leak shouts loudly about the beliefs, attitudes, and values of those responsible for the leak.

Cases in which the Supreme Court overturns a decision made by the court itself are rare but not unprecedented, and predictably those who supported the case that was overturned were disappointed. Some of the more famous cases overturning “established law” include: Brown vs. Board of Education; Miranda vs. Arizona; and, Obergefell vs. Hodges. “The Constitution Annotated” estimates the Court has overruled its own precedents 232 times since 1810.

Those who argue Roe vs. Wade cannot be overturned are ignorant of American jurisprudence at best. Roe vs. Wade has become a cornerstone of Democrats, many of whom support abortion as late as up to birth.

Americans have been divided over abortion since the court ruled on Roe vs. Wade in 1973, and will likely remain bitterly divided regardless of the ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health. Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett and their families, including their children, were threatened with many forms of violence during their confirmation hearings by those who support abortion. On the other hand, Ketanji Brown Jackson, the latest confirmed justice of the Court, sailed through her hearings relatively unscathed by Washington’s standards.

The ruling on Dobbs will likely unleash a lot of hate, anger and violence across America, even against churches. Will protests reveal the source of this hate, anger and violence?

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0