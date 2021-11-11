COMMENTARY: Something is seriously wrong

The soldiers were deprived of food, water and medical attention, and were forced to march 65 miles to confinement camps throughout the Philippines.

The POWs would not see freedom until 1945 when U.S.-Filipino forces recaptured the lost territory.

My wife’s grandfather, Lyle C. Harlow, was one of the thousands who lived through the 65-mile march and almost four years as a prisoner of war. When he and the others who survived were freed, he came back to his wife in Kentucky who had also survived and a daughter born right after his departure overseas. He returned broken, weighing less than a hundred pounds and had to rebuild his life essentially from zero.