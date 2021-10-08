COMMENTARY: Socialism meets debt ceiling

Biden and the Democrats plan to increase the size and power of the IRS. They want $80 billion in new funding over the next decade in order to hire 87,000 new IRS agents and auditors. That’s enough people to fill the Roman Colosseum nearly twice.

Biden claims the agency will target people like Scrooge McDuck and Rich Uncle Pennybags. But the IRS itself has already announced a goal of a 50 percent increase in small business audits. After getting battered by the pandemic and forced closures, the last thing small businesses need right now is an audit, which can easily take 2-3 years.

The IRS could not even pass one of its own audits. Inspector General reports consistently show the agency is unable to account for its assets such as vehicle fleets. A small business owner with such shoddy records would be in big trouble with the IRS.

It gets worse. Democrats want to snoop on your bank account and your PayPal, Venmo and CashApp accounts. They want to give the IRS automatic access to the inflows and outflows from these accounts. The agency would acquire and store this information, likely forever. The Democrats don’t seem to understand why anyone would have a problem with this.