COMMENTARY: Social media and misinformation

The game culminates with a real cash payout, so participants have skin in the game. Importantly, each person playing was randomly assigned to one of three conditions. Sometimes, users had no access to a platform and the information it contained. In other sessions, only accurate information could be shared, while in others, people were permitted to post misinformation.

The results undercut the notion that misinformation is good for the bottom line. User engagement on social media is significantly lower when misinformation is permitted. All of the metrics that matter took a dive in the presence of misinformation. Users reduced the number of people they were connected to and reduced the number of posts they published. Much as Zuckerberg had suggested, social media platforms focused on user long-term engagement have a clear incentive to purge their platforms of misinformation.

But the results aren’t entirely surprising. Back in 2015, researchers at Google quietly announced that the company had reduced by half the number of mobile ads users saw. Driven by a focus on long-term user experience, studies found users responded positively when the quality of ads was increased but massively reduced in number. The shift towards the long-term changed priorities for the company: “We estimated that the positive user response would be so great that the long-term revenue change would be a net positive.”