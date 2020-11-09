COMMENTARY: So what comes next?

She wears sneakers, and cited Tupac as the "best rapper alive." (Wait, what? Oh, we didn't know Tupac was murdered in Las Vegas 20 years ago, either.)

• She's presentable in Hollywood and the Hamptons.

Poor Al Sharpton has been lurking around for 30 years, but Kamala is someone we can invite to our apartments.

Harris isn't a huge hit with the Democratic base. She's a hit with the people who make decisions for the party. My prediction is redeemed.

If voters had been forced to focus on Harris, Trump would've won in a landslide. But this election was entirely a referendum on Trump. It's irrelevant who he's running against. Maybe if they had dug up Hitler to run against him other issues would have come up, but even that's not a sure thing.

Harris sent out a tweet the day before the election saying, "There's a big difference between equality and equity," along with a video demanding that "we all end up at the same place."

Is anyone listening? She's not saying everyone should have an equal opportunity, but that everyone should get the same stuff.