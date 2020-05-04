COMMENTARY: Smart vs. climate change

And other innovative approaches are in the works. For companies that don’t actually produce much carbon but want to play a role in reducing it, there is “direct air capture,” an emerging technology that seeks to remove CO2 directly from the air rather than where it is produced.

There are currently 19 carbon capture facilities operating worldwide, which, along with facilities under construction, have the capacity to capture 40 million metric tons of carbon each year. That’s a small portion of the 5.1 billion metric tons of carbon released in the United States alone. But these facilities show that carbon capture works.

And thanks to technological improvements, carbon capture is more cost-effective than ever. Today, it costs between $48 and $109 to capture a ton of carbon using conventional capture methods.

Unfortunately, progressive lawmakers and many environmentalists dislike carbon capture because it supports the use of fossil fuels. They would rather ban oil and natural gas and transition entirely to renewable energy sources.