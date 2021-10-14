COMMENTARY: Sinema under attack

LUCHA posted to its Twitter page a video of its operatives approaching Sinema as she took a break from teaching a class at Arizona State University. Sinema declined to talk to the group, so they followed her as she headed toward the women's room. Then they followed her inside, camera running, as Sinema walked into a stall. "We need a Build Back Better plan right now," one said, referring to the Biden bill Sinema is at the moment not supporting. A woman walked right up to the stall door, phone in hand, saying, "We need solutions. The Build Back Better plan has the solutions that we need." Another said, "We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. And just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don't support what you promised us." When one said, "We need citizenship for 7 million --," a toilet flushed and another woman walked out of a nearby stall.