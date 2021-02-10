COMMENTARY: Silencing liberty's heartbeat

I want to commend the South Carolina Senate for strengthening the protections of our inalienable and civil rights. Each time we affirm and enact protections for the weakest and most innocent among us, we promote justice for all.

Our senators from Orangeburg shamefully chose to protect the strong from the weak. They stood with an unjust court mandate that undermines simple justice.

This practice is similar to events in our nation back in the 1870s through the 1920s when powerful men would instill fear into the population. Crowing crows rose up to pursue those whom they perceived as a threat, demanding immediate action. At first, lynching was legal and popular, but the ugly face of this barbaric practice became increasingly obvious as injustice increased.

The American people finally understand that when private citizens possessed the authority to execute others, due process was denied, and oppression was inevitable. Though lynching was popular and many saw it as necessary, courageous legislators tirelessly worked passing laws to exterminate the barbarity. For this we should be eternally thankful to those legislators who had the moral courage to whittle away at the authority of private individuals to be judge, jury and executioner over others.