COMMENTARY: Silencing conservative opinion

My challenge was to provide the conservative voice, debate the ideas and provide evidence to back up my assertions. I never lumped together multiple liberal writers. Lumping writers together is absolutely disingenuous, in that all can be discredited by the assertions of one and unfair unless they are writing in coordination. In my writings, I have attempted to find credible evidence in both quotations and citations. Though I find Ann Coulter’s article an insightful and important counter to the far left, she makes assertions I do not.

Prior to my article about the attacks on Christianity by those involved in the current rioting, I wrote about Karl Marx and quote him extensively. In that earlier article, I made the same allegation as I did with the recent article about rising attacks on Christianity: That Marxism was connected to many of the actions we were seeing with the rioters, and that the relationship between the two should not be ignored. In both articles, I give preeminence to the actions and ideology of antifa, though in the second article I also mention the connection of Marxism to the Black Lives Matter organization. As I made clear, I did not believe many of those protesting after the Floyd killing understood the Marxist connection.