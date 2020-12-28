COMMENTARY: Shutdowns must be resisted

For example, in Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors began allowing businesses like indoor shopping centers that abide by the proper health precautions to reopen earlier this fall. In order to ensure that this progress continues and California is able to successfully get through this crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other local leaders who have been exploring rolling back reopenings must instead recognize the lengths that many businesses have taken in order to operate safely. Keeping these businesses open will be a vital step toward protecting California’s communities and ensuring they can weather the pandemic without further economic damage.

In areas that have implemented more stringent measures both here and abroad, businesses are already feeling the effects. In Toronto, for example, business leaders are warning existing shutdown measures will harm businesses of all sizes and are calling on Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott to allow retail stores to reopen to safe shopping.