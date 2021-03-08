COMMENTARY: Sex, religion, politics

In ninth grade, Mrs. Sanders taught us biology. We studied flora and fauna, dissected a worm and a frog, and collected and identified tree leaves and insects. We also learned information, new to us, about boys and girls. It was basic biology. No political agendas or correctness was included. In other words, Mrs. Sanders taught us the science.
Science isn’t what it used to be. In fact, those who have ranted the loudest and the longest about following the science the past 20 years or so have blatantly ignored biological science in favor of political science.
Right now in K-12 classrooms across America, children are being taught that gender is not necessarily biological, that children can decide what gender or genders they would like to be, and that in some communities doctors can physically transition children from their biological gender to their preferred gender. Why would elementary-aged children be taught about any kind of sex, much less transgenderism and transitioning?
The House has passed the so-called Equality Act for the second time. This act changes language of the 1964 Civil Rights Act from discrimination on the basis of “sex” to discrimination on the basis of “sexual orientation and gender identity.” Mrs. Sanders never taught us about sexual orientation and gender identity.
No doubt, today’s ninth-graders have already had a lot of lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity. K-12 years have always been emotionally rough on students, particularly those approaching puberty, going through puberty and transforming into biological adults. Imagine the confusion among those students today.
But wait! The Equality Act doesn’t just deal with sex and gender. It also deals with religion! Yep, in the wisdom of Washington politics, representatives have decided to promote sex and gender while simultaneously assaulting the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious freedom.
Somewhat related, way back in 1993, Congressman Chuck Schumer introduced The Religious Freedom Restoration Act that “ensures that interests in religious freedom are protected.” Maybe this act could keep the Equality Act from adversely affecting the First Amendment? Nope. The Equality Act specifically states, “The Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 shall not provide ... a basis for challenging the application or enforcement” of the Equality Act.
Okee dokee, that was a slick move. Who knew one could write an act that made other acts impotent?
So how might the Equality Act affect religious freedom or safe places for women? Think of any faith-based organizations like adoption agencies, schools, shelters for homeless and battered women (real, biological women traumatized by biological men). Think of places and organizations that have traditionally been safe for women; the Equality Act accords no exceptions keeping biological men out of these places if they say they identify as women, even if they also admit they are sexually attracted to women.
How might houses of worship be affected, some of which are gender-segregated according to religious orthodoxy?
Once upon a time, we had a saying about not talking about sex, religion or politics in public. Now we have all three mixed up in one act of Congress! The House has sent the act to the Senate, where 47 senators are co-sponsors. Presumably, lots of Americans are going to be talking about sex, religion and politics in coming weeks.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.