COMMENTARY: Sex, religion, politics

In ninth grade, Mrs. Sanders taught us biology. We studied flora and fauna, dissected a worm and a frog, and collected and identified tree leaves and insects. We also learned information, new to us, about boys and girls. It was basic biology. No political agendas or correctness was included. In other words, Mrs. Sanders taught us the science.

Science isn’t what it used to be. In fact, those who have ranted the loudest and the longest about following the science the past 20 years or so have blatantly ignored biological science in favor of political science.

Right now in K-12 classrooms across America, children are being taught that gender is not necessarily biological, that children can decide what gender or genders they would like to be, and that in some communities doctors can physically transition children from their biological gender to their preferred gender. Why would elementary-aged children be taught about any kind of sex, much less transgenderism and transitioning?

The House has passed the so-called Equality Act for the second time. This act changes language of the 1964 Civil Rights Act from discrimination on the basis of “sex” to discrimination on the basis of “sexual orientation and gender identity.” Mrs. Sanders never taught us about sexual orientation and gender identity.