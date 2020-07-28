COMMENTARY: Setting students up for agony

On the school bus, students will be restricted from sitting with their friends. Students will not be able to freely walk up to their teachers to confer on a written response. Positive notions such as these will be discouraged.

Missing from the traditional school day will be the freedom of movement. Students will be constantly reminded to stay in their seats, to stay 6 feet away, to not touch anyone, to wash their hands, to sneeze in their sleeves and so forth. These could lead to agonizing moments.

The bottom line is that in a socially distanced classroom, one will not be able to experience the fun, excitement and the joy of the traditional school day.

All school districts and superintendents must be reminded that the safety of students, staff and other school employees needs to be top priority to consider in the decision when it is best for students to return to school.

Superintendents must make the right call on not endorsing a full reopening of schools in August. Superintendents across the nation must be aware of one fact: Opinion columnists have their pens erected in writing mode to construct narratives for school districts that become adversely affected by COVID-19.

School districts need to spare the shame and the danger of greater exposure to the coronavirus by keeping schools closed to limited hours and offering hybrid instruction in August if they not willing to approve a full online program for the first semester.

Byron Brown, a native of Eutawville, is a 1983 graduate of Holly Hill-Roberts High School. He is an English teacher for Prince George’s County Public Schools in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and serves as a professor of English at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Brown was named Clarendon School District 1 Teacher of the Year in 2004 and 2010. He is the author of five books and is the founder and organizer of the South Carolina Heritage and Humanities Festival and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education administration at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.