COMMENTARY: Senate cannot convict

The Senate acquitted Belknap despite the overwhelming evidence and slam-dunk case. Importantly, senators never doubted Belknap’s guilt of this felonious corruption in office. The reason for his acquittal was that many senators held they didn't have the power to try the case. Before the trial started, almost half the senators voted against the trial on constitutional grounds. After Belknap, there was a 1913 case involving the impeachment of a former judge, but this was also bad precedence.

Beyond the text of the Constitution, the clear purpose of impeachment is removal from office. During the Constitutional Convention, George Mason initiated the subject of impeachment as “Some mode of displacing an unfit magistrate.” The discussions were solely about removal of unfit officers and the grounds of removal. Punitive actions against the individuals were reserved for the courts after impeachment. Art 1, Sec 5, Clause 7 ends with the officeholder facing potential criminal and civil penalties for crimes. After impeachment. As a practical matter, and showing the contradiction of the trial of a former president, the Senate must first vote for the president’s removal from office by a two-thirds vote. Only after that absurdity can a majority vote of the Senate prevent the president from holding further public office.