COMMENTARY: See others through Jesus

We live in a self-centered world where most people and groups of people focus solely on themselves and not the betterment of everyone.
If “our” group (ethnic, gender, sexual orientation, team, etc.) doesn’t get what we consider fair treatment, then we scream out injustice, racism, bigotry, etc. whether it is warranted or not.
Many times, it is one person doing a wrongful act to another with no racial slurs or acting on behalf of any fanatical hate group, but people seize the opportunity and aggressively pursue their cause. In turn they become the opposite of what they are promoting and enact ruthless violence, slander, exaggerated accusations and pure prejudice against others.
Misleading politicians, media and other fanatical leaders join in and suddenly there is a raging inferno engulfing everything in its path.
“Act justly, love mercy and walk humbly with our God,” Micah 6:8. Yes, we are called as Christians to stand for justice -- justice for all! Not one group at the expense of another or in lieu of another -- then it is in reverse and also becomes injustice.
We cannot holler that certain groups or lives matter without stating that all matter and are equally important to God. To even think that discrimination has not occurred and continues to occur among all nationalities and races is very naive and keeping oneself blind to an extent.
I am living proof as a white male who graduated in 1980 and was turned down for my first three jobs because I was not a minority and the wrong sex. This left a bitter taste in my mouth for a while but I came to realize that in this world, things are not always going to be just where the most qualified person for the job gets it or is promoted.
I also realized that in the 1970s and '80s in order to make things more equal, positions had to be filled across the board even at the expense of others such as myself. Other opportunities passed me over due to the same reasons and through God-given wisdom, I made a choice and took a stand.
I could continue to go through life here on earth bitter and enraged due to personal injustice, or I could make a positive difference in this world and allow the unconditional love of Jesus Christ to flow through me and shine forth brightly into the hurting, dark and seemingly hopeless portions of this world.
I truly believe with all my heart that this is what we are all called to do. To see each other through the eyes of Jesus Christ with compassion and love. This means standing for justice when needed in the right ways with pure Christ-centered hearts and passion. It also means for all people and groups and that we quit having racially divided groups, which only act to further divide us. We can respect each other’s heritage and look on with awe at our godly differences when we see through the eyes of Jesus.
Jesus used injustice in my early life to open my eyes to the plight of others who also face such injustice by simply being born into it, whether in a foreign country or here in the USA. Jesus put passion in my heart for others, which led me into being a firefighter/paramedic -- both paid and volunteer; plus being a volunteer missionary to so many others through United Methodist Volunteer’s In Mission that has led me to 16 years of Early/Disaster Response Missions throughout the Southeast as the S.C. coordinator, plus nine foreign missions to the countries of Mexico, Haiti, Honduras, Guyana and the territory of Puerto Rico.
Through this wonderfully fulfilling life of missions, God has so blessed me with priceless riches that have no bounds or measure. God has opened my eyes to the beauty of all his people and creation and what an honor and privilege we have to enjoy and take care of them. To see over and through all of this world’s injustices so that I can act when needed and truly enjoy the God-given priceless riches he bestows upon us every day.
We all have the same opportunity to put God and others first ahead of ourselves and see each other through the eyes of Jesus with true compassion and love … love … love. True Christians do!
William "Billy" R. Robinson Jr. of North United Methodist Church is a resident of North.
