COMMENTARY: See others through Jesus

I am living proof as a white male who graduated in 1980 and was turned down for my first three jobs because I was not a minority and the wrong sex. This left a bitter taste in my mouth for a while but I came to realize that in this world, things are not always going to be just where the most qualified person for the job gets it or is promoted.

I also realized that in the 1970s and '80s in order to make things more equal, positions had to be filled across the board even at the expense of others such as myself. Other opportunities passed me over due to the same reasons and through God-given wisdom, I made a choice and took a stand.

I could continue to go through life here on earth bitter and enraged due to personal injustice, or I could make a positive difference in this world and allow the unconditional love of Jesus Christ to flow through me and shine forth brightly into the hurting, dark and seemingly hopeless portions of this world.