COMMENTARY: Search is issue of 'character'

South Carolina State University has had six presidents from 1993 to 2021, not counting at least four interim presidents. The current SCSU board is the result of the “debatable wisdom” of the South Carolina legislature when by fiat it removed board members in 2013.

In 2013, Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, remarked, “I believe very firmly that a new broom should sweep clean. We have a new president; we have half of a new board, and I think it’s important for his success that the broom continues to sweep, and we get the other half of board.”

That reconfigured board, still with high, troubling questions of leadership about it, removed the 14th president, Thomas Elzey, who did not possess a doctorate degree and who only served for nearly two years.

The “legislative board of pleasure” was seated with Charles Way as chair and in 2016 that board elected James Clark as 15th president. Has anything changed?

This was unprecedented. In higher education, there is probably no example of a board of trustees electing one of its members to a presidency, especially one without higher education experience and one without a doctorate degree.

To suggest that the current SCSU board must conduct a national presidential search contradicts its sovereignty (eyeroll emoji), so to speak. This board will assert “the authority and responsibility for the governance of South Carolina State University is vested in the Board of Trustees, who elects, at its pleasure, the President of the University to whom it delegates authority and responsibility to carry out administrative duties.”

Such authority and responsibility do not dismiss what is orthodox to do with openness and probity.

One alumnus, Porter Bankhead, class of 1963, in a recent commentary suggested that Gov. Henry McMaster should mandate a national search, yet the Robert Caslen appointment at UofSC with gubernatorial influence became a debacle.

Too, former Gov. Nikki Haley stood on hallowed grounds at SCSU and insisted that the SCSU board should retain Clark. Haley commented that “I absolutely have confidence in President Clark. I would love to see what five more years of President Clark would do because I think it would be magic.” Clark was dismissed under a ruse of enrollment challenges, though there was no dearth of other reasons for Clark’s dismissal. Gubernatorial input, current or past, has been questionable at best.

Retired Col. Alexander Conyers was hired as a vice president for strategic initiatives and in less than three months, he became SCSU interim president. While this writer would not suggest that this was contrived, it appears the trustees had a plan.

Currently, Conyers is enjoying great favor with this board and many observers suggest that the presidential search is without sincerity and transparency. These same observers believe the board plans to name Conyers president even without a doctorate or without higher education experience.

Enrollment has still not increased nominally in this short time and retention is yet a challenge. With Conyers on the job since July 2021, 327 students did not return to SCSU in 2022 with a cost of $3.1 million. No trustee questioned the interim president about this major loss in a recent board meeting.

After no discussion of the presidential search in a recent meeting even with curiosities and questions about it from stakeholders, Rodney Jenkins, chair of the SCSU board, issued a public statement of “promise” in December 2021. The ides of March approaches and still crickets.

Jenkins is quoted to say, “We discussed a thorough path forward for the next president of SCSU. The board will utilize industry’s best practices in finalizing the selection process.”

What is not invisible is this “promise” as this observer characterizes it. As in a previous commentary, this writer reiterates, “People with good intentions make promises, but people with good character keep them.”

Conclusively, there is a realistic group that believes Conyers will be named SCSU 16th president. Even so, the South Carolina State University presidential search, under the authority and responsibility of this current board, will matter as an issue of “character.”

Terrence M. Cummings, a native of Orangeburg, is a freelance writer and periodically contributes to The T&D editorial pages. He can be reached at cummingst@icloud.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0