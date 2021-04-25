COMMENTARY: Scripture can unite us

Non-religious liberals are also statistically more likely than moderates or conservatives to marry the non-religious and therefore nurture liberal families that are less likely to pray or send their children to Sunday school. From MSN.com: “Research shows that formative religious experience as a child plays a crucial role in structuring an adult’s religious beliefs and identity. It’s no coincidence then that the youngest liberals — who never lived in a political world before the Christian right — are also the most secular. ... As more liberals become nonreligious, the Democratic Party’s base is growing more secular, complicating the party’s efforts at reaching more religious voters.”

Previously, religious political liberals could help others on the political left understand how extreme progressive ideology conflicts with religious values. For example, Jesus Christ defines marriage as being between one man and one woman in Matthew 19. This conflicts with progressive values of gay marriage being the same as traditional marriage.

Similarly, scripture like Psalm 139:13 states God “knitted me together in my mother’s womb,” giving scriptural authority against abortion. This goes against the progressive value of the right to abortion.