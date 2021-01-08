COMMENTARY: Saying no to lockdown

It's not hard to argue that California has the country's harshest pandemic restrictions, though New York and Michigan are close enough to call it a tie.

This would be news to anyone visiting from elsewhere, though. Aside from a few exceptions, things look rather normal.

About 33 million of the state's nearly 40 million residents have been told by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to stay at home. Anyone venturing out is expected to comply with his 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Most are in Southern California, home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who said a few weeks ago that "it's time to cancel everything." In no mood to let up, the state recently badgered Californians with an emergency alert on their cell phones. It read:

"State of CA: New public health stay at home order in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov."

It apparently had little impact. In Los Angeles, traffic looks much like it did pre-pandemic. Fed-up businesses are fighting bitter battles with officials, who are threatening to turn off their power and strip them of their business licenses if they don't surrender.