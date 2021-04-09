COMMENTARY: Say it ain’t so, Joe

Actually, Georgia’s new law provides eight more days of early voting than New York. And Yankees fans aren’t allowed to cast no-excuse absentee ballots. Braves fans are.

And while Biden has repeatedly expressed outrage at Georgia’s anti-electioneering provision that prevents third parties from passing out food and drink in front of the polling places, Schumer’s home state bans passing out of food and water over $1 in value.

In Pennsylvania, two Democratic state senators wrote Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred urging him to bring the game to their state.

“Pittsburgh’s PNC Park is annually ranked among the best baseball stadiums in the country. The vistas of Downtown are unrivaled, and the intimacy of this stadium draws fans into the experience. There could not be a better venue to host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game,” they wrote.

But while there may not be a better venue, Pennsylvania’s voting laws are problematic at best. Like Georgia, the Keystone State has a voter ID requirement, though it’s for first-time voters only. And unlike Georgia, Pennsylvania doesn’t offer any early voting on weekends (though it does have 50 days of early voting compared to Georgia’s 17.)