COMMENTARY: Saving The State Theater II

It was not only a movie theater but a community of people for the people.
From research:
- A gala opening program was the beginning for South Carolina's newest and most modern colored theater -- The State Theater, North Boulevard Orangeburg, S.C.
- March 2, 1942, The State Theater participated in the Colored War Fund drive with a donation with other local black businesses and a host of other people and Claflin University/S.C. State College. They brought in $199.51 at that time; it was like raising $3,000. (For them to raise that kind of money when you are a race of people struggling, it was very good for them -- an excellent job.)
- December 1949, Negro Teams honored at youth Christmas party. The Blue Devils and the Leopards football teams were recognized at the sixth annual Christmas party by the College Soda Shop and The State Theater. Over 1,000 young people were given free ice cream and 750 packed the theater with only seating for 400 people.
- St. Luke Presbyterian Church on Lowman Street conducted the first of two vocational workshops held at The State Theater on Sunday, Aug. 24, and the public was invited to participate starting Friday through Sunday.
- Aug. 2, The Elloree Chapter of the New Farmers of America held three days of activities and movies. The State Theater participated for the movie segments and refreshments. (This is all the more reason why it is so important to save The State Theater building on Railroad Corner in Orangeburg.)
I am so proud to know the strength of a people when they had nothing but each other when the world was against them, just like what is going on now. Fast forward to 2020 and look at us now. At least we had our own city-within-a-city.
There are very few African American theaters. One thing we must learn as a race, when you're fighting for one common goal together and not divided, look at what we can accomplish. And this started in 1942 and it's 2020 and not one black-owned theater in Orangeburg or South Carolina, and just what have we done to ourselves?
I myself have traveled and lived across the world, meeting and learning people from all races. But to be our own worst enemy, and in our race, a lot of the older people don't want to see the young people prosper in our community. We have a lot of older people with jealousy and rage. You can tell by the way they treat younger people and they refuse to pass the torch down to the next generation.
I know all to well. I have four older people that I know personally with so much hate and anger and jealousy, it's eating away their souls and hearts like cancer.
When you see a younger person trying to do something positive, help them and stop hindering them. This is even on jobs and in the church, and most definitely in the black family. I started on this journey more than a year ago saving The State Theater. When no one else thought about it and no one cared about it, I did. So wake up people, wake up.
William Green of Orangeburg is a historian. He states that if you, too, think The State Theater at Railroad Corner should be saved, give him a call at 803-347-5754. His initial column on The State Theater was first published by Carolina Panaroma of Columbia.
