COMMENTARY: Saving The State Theater II

I am so proud to know the strength of a people when they had nothing but each other when the world was against them, just like what is going on now. Fast forward to 2020 and look at us now. At least we had our own city-within-a-city.

There are very few African American theaters. One thing we must learn as a race, when you're fighting for one common goal together and not divided, look at what we can accomplish. And this started in 1942 and it's 2020 and not one black-owned theater in Orangeburg or South Carolina, and just what have we done to ourselves?

I myself have traveled and lived across the world, meeting and learning people from all races. But to be our own worst enemy, and in our race, a lot of the older people don't want to see the young people prosper in our community. We have a lot of older people with jealousy and rage. You can tell by the way they treat younger people and they refuse to pass the torch down to the next generation.

I know all to well. I have four older people that I know personally with so much hate and anger and jealousy, it's eating away their souls and hearts like cancer.

When you see a younger person trying to do something positive, help them and stop hindering them. This is even on jobs and in the church, and most definitely in the black family. I started on this journey more than a year ago saving The State Theater. When no one else thought about it and no one cared about it, I did. So wake up people, wake up.

William Green of Orangeburg is a historian. He states that if you, too, think The State Theater at Railroad Corner should be saved, give him a call at 803-347-5754. His initial column on The State Theater was first published by Carolina Panaroma of Columbia.

