COMMENTARY: Saving small businesses

Small business owners in operation as of Feb. 15 of this year can apply to SBA approved private lenders for loans of up to 2-1/2 times their average monthly payroll. These loans will be 100% backed by the federal government.

Normal loan underwriting, including proof of ability to repay the loan, will be waved and there will be no borrower or lender fees. Checks hopefully will be received by the small business in seven days after a successful application submission.

The loans can be used for any business expense. However, if the money is used for payroll, rent, utilities or interest on a business mortgage, the small business owner will have that part of the loan forgiven making this money essentially a grant.

There will be no loan payments for the first six months. After that, only loan money used for non-forgivable expenses will require loan payments not to exceed 4% interest.

This small business loan program is intended for immediate relief. If this economic crisis goes on for too long, Congress will need to consider approving more assistance to small businesses.

While many have referred to the money in the stimulus bill targeted to big corporations as a “bail out”, this infusion of federal dollars to small businesses is not a handout.