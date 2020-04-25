COMMENTARY: Save the Postal Service

The pandemic has meant economic struggles for millions of families, which has caused a massive reduction in the deliveries of packages and letters. The United States Postal Service has been hit hard and is struggling to stay afloat. Some reports indicate that it will shut down by June without urgently needed federal assistance.
But instead of making sure that this vital service survives, many in Washington are using this as an opportunity to gut the agency, or worse, starve it of resources so it shuts down for good. Cutting the service that delivers 48% of the world’s mail would spell chaos throughout the international economy, but the impact would be felt perhaps the hardest in rural communities that rely directly upon it for many aspects of daily life.
Eliminating the Postal Service would, overnight, sever a lifeline to South Carolinians living in small towns and in some of the most remote stretches of our state — a lifeline that cost-effectively delivers checks, financial documents, farming supplies, and life-saving medicine each and every day. There’s no way around it: protecting economic growth and public health in rural America, especially in times like these, means fighting to maintain the health of the Postal Service.
With a legal mandate of providing “universal service” to every address in America, it keeps Americans connected like no other entity is able to. In the huge swaths of rural South Carolina still disconnected from strong broadband internet connection, bills and checks delivered by the Postal Service keep the lights on and the water running, for small businesses and families alike. For some elderly South Carolinians living in smaller communities, it is one of their main connections to the outside world.
With over 31,000 retail mail locations around the country, the Postal Service connects businesses to customers in all areas without the “remote area surcharges” that some private shippers impose. Sending a document from a barber shop in my hometown of Orangeburg to a supplier in Greenville costs the same as sending a letter from Anderson, S.C., to Anderson, Alaska. And the stamp costs you less than a bag of boiled peanuts at the gas station. The Postal Service helped facilitate the dawn of interstate commerce in America, and that continues today with e-commerce businesses large and small relying heavily upon the Postal Service to deliver packages to low-population areas.
The Postal Service has also long been foundational to our democracy, and that’s truer than ever in 2020. During this Spring’s primary elections and perhaps in November, millions will either be unable or unwilling to risk exposure to coronavirus to cast a ballot in-person and for generations, the Postal Service has provided ballots to our men and women serving overseas. The delivery of so many mail-in ballots cannot and should not be left up to the pricing schemes of private shipping companies. And just like in 2010, a census made possible by responses sent via the Postal Service makes sure that minority communities are counted correctly — in both federal funding formulas and in the drawing of congressional districts.
Cutting the Postal Service could also mean the elimination of jobs for more than 600,000 employees who work diligently to get us the mail, even during these risky times. And historically, it’s been one of the country’s largest employers of African-Americans, often in areas with little opportunity for high-wage jobs. Over one in five USPS employees are African American, and the average postal worker gets paid about $55,000 a year with strong benefits, helping to bring many families into the middle class.
Congress recently took action to help corporations get through this time. The USPS has faced financial hurdles for years, but its operations are not sustained by tax dollars. And like businesses, it needs a hand up to endure this pandemic.
Yet some of these same lawmakers going to bat for Fortune 100 companies are the same ones threatening to let the Postal Service shut down — even as rural hospitals need supply lines for lifesaving equipment, families need shipments of products when it’s too risky to go out and shop, and voters need a safe way to vote.That’s not what leadership looks like in a time of crisis.
Rural Americans — and all Americans — do not need their elected officials in Washington playing political games with the government’s most popular agency, when its existence continues to underpin so much of our basic well-being. At a moment like this, South Carolinians need reliability and consistency, not more chaos. I call upon members of Congress and specifically our South Carolina congressional delegation to do what is right. We must save the U.S. Postal Service.
Jaime Harrison, a native of Orangeburg, is a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.
