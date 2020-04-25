COMMENTARY: Save the Postal Service

With over 31,000 retail mail locations around the country, the Postal Service connects businesses to customers in all areas without the “remote area surcharges” that some private shippers impose. Sending a document from a barber shop in my hometown of Orangeburg to a supplier in Greenville costs the same as sending a letter from Anderson, S.C., to Anderson, Alaska. And the stamp costs you less than a bag of boiled peanuts at the gas station. The Postal Service helped facilitate the dawn of interstate commerce in America, and that continues today with e-commerce businesses large and small relying heavily upon the Postal Service to deliver packages to low-population areas.

The Postal Service has also long been foundational to our democracy, and that’s truer than ever in 2020. During this Spring’s primary elections and perhaps in November, millions will either be unable or unwilling to risk exposure to coronavirus to cast a ballot in-person and for generations, the Postal Service has provided ballots to our men and women serving overseas. The delivery of so many mail-in ballots cannot and should not be left up to the pricing schemes of private shipping companies. And just like in 2010, a census made possible by responses sent via the Postal Service makes sure that minority communities are counted correctly — in both federal funding formulas and in the drawing of congressional districts.