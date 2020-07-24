COMMENTARY: Save our monuments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina is uniquely laden with diversity of race, culture, politics, social ecology, regional ecology, religion, education and economics. In respect to our diversity, the history of our state is widely studied both nationally and internationally.

Famed stories about the exploits of Francis Marion, the slave insurrection famously known as the Stono Rebellion, the Nullification Crisis of 1832, events that led to South Carolina succession from the Union, the heroism of Robert Smalls, and other notable stories have placed South Carolina in the epicenter of both American and international history.

South Carolina is one of the few states in our country where there is abundance of evidence on any topic of American history, whether its Native American, European colonization, American Revolution, slavery, Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, Civil Rights Movement, the list goes on.

In our present time, we as Americans and South Carolinians are living in unprecedented times of uncertainty and anger. Widespread protests of systemic racism across the country have challenged America traditional beliefs of liberty and justice for all.