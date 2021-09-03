COMMENTARY: Same date, different storm

There are massive power outages, which could last for some time. Generators are in extensive use to some degree. But the relentless summer temperatures will spare no one, with no air conditioning available. I am happy to know that cellphone usage is being restored for those who lost connection. It is so very important to know that your loved ones and others affected are not in harm’s way.

Tons of folk are urgently searching for places to secure something to eat and drink. However, there are countless disruptions caused by the storm that will further stress their everyday lives. I remember that so well after Hurricane Katrina. I do not want to compare storms, but I am even more stunned that two different storms on the same date 16 years apart could cause such catastrophic damage.

Lately, I hear the term “the new normal” attributed to climate changes on earth. Throughout the history of mankind, storms and other weather-related disasters have greatly tested humanity’s ability to survive imminent risks. With much anticipation, I welcome a return to normalcy for those who are displaced by Hurricane Ida’s rage.