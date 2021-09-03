COMMENTARY: Same date, different storm

Mother Nature has once again displayed her forces at work. Those who have experienced a hurricane can categorize the encounter as a major test of resiliency pitted against Mother Nature’s widespread destruction.
Hurricane Ida came ashore in Louisiana at Port Fourchon on Sunday, Aug. 29. She did not come quietly, but with a tremendous roar. Hurricane Ida made landfall on the very same date as Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago in Louisiana.
I cannnot help but reflect back on my memories of Katrina’s strike on Aug. 29, 2005. My family and I hurriedly prepared to leave New Orleans East on Sunday, Aug. 28. Like so many evacuees for Hurricane Ida, we too sought shelter elsewhere and faced unthinkable odds as we fled the city.
So currently, I cannot shake this eerie feeling that another major hurricane has occurred in Louisiana on Katrina’s anniversary. As I watched the events unfold, I thought about my son, Marcus, and his family. We all evacuated here in 2005 and made South Carolina our permanent home. But he went back to New Orleans in 2017 after his father’s death. He now resides in St. Tammany Parish.
Marcus and family decided to hunker down for the storm, as did many of my friends still there in Louisiana. I have been in constant contact with most of them, and everyone is safe and recovering to the best of their ability.
There are massive power outages, which could last for some time. Generators are in extensive use to some degree. But the relentless summer temperatures will spare no one, with no air conditioning available. I am happy to know that cellphone usage is being restored for those who lost connection. It is so very important to know that your loved ones and others affected are not in harm’s way.
Tons of folk are urgently searching for places to secure something to eat and drink. However, there are countless disruptions caused by the storm that will further stress their everyday lives. I remember that so well after Hurricane Katrina. I do not want to compare storms, but I am even more stunned that two different storms on the same date 16 years apart could cause such catastrophic damage.
Lately, I hear the term “the new normal” attributed to climate changes on earth. Throughout the history of mankind, storms and other weather-related disasters have greatly tested humanity’s ability to survive imminent risks. With much anticipation, I welcome a return to normalcy for those who are displaced by Hurricane Ida’s rage.
Reflecting on Katrina, I recollect the state of emergency issued by then-Mayor Ray Nagin. I embraced the orders to regard all the warnings put forth by the officials. I remember the massive traffic jams on the roads and innumerable crowds of people attempting to escape via the airport.
I recall throngs of people desperately searching for fuel to get on the road and others who sought out food and other necessary supplies to shelter in place. Many were securing homes and businesses and measures were activated to protect the sick and homeless. Establishments were closed and ordinary, daily routines were restructured to address the threat of an enormous hurricane coming that way.
Hurricanes Ida and Katrina both were significant storms in size and power with extremely low pressure, tons of rain, relentless wind gusts, and life-threatening storm surges. Yes, attempts to return to a mode of standard living will take some time. So much has been ruined and laid bare in terms of lives and property. Having said all this, I am yet hopeful that southeast Louisiana and the surrounding areas endangered by the perilous impacts of Hurricane Ida will eventually rebound and be restored to improved and sustained conditions.
Debra Sylvester is from Orangeburg.