COMMENTARY: S.C. weathering crisis

Since my last article written near the end of March, I’ve had the privilege of watching and being part of South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus crisis. As many are aware, my role is the senior federal military officer under NORTHCOM and ARNORTH to provide U.S. Department of Defense assets and resources to the state.
I was called to active duty in March and was mobilized in the middle of April for up to four more months. It’s been an honor to work with this incredible team, as we are all treading new ground with this unique nationwide emergency. The uniqueness of the situation and the state’s incredible adaptive response are the focus of this article.
First, this situation has been like no other we’ve faced. We plan for expected emergencies like hurricanes, which always come during the late summer and fall period. We plan for some of the unexpected events, like earthquakes. When planning for deadly viruses, the normal expectation is to have some way to contain within a localized area. Nationally, for all the events we plan, we look at surging to the state or region being affected.
In this case, the entire nation was hit at once due to the extremely unique nature of COVID-19. It has such a long asymptomatic period and such a high percentage of asymptomatic carriers that almost every state was hit at once. Other states, like New York, were hit much harder in numbers of infections and deaths than states like South Carolina, and so that left many of the states to resource internally to the best extent possible. The main issue was always attempting to remain within medical care capacity as the numbers went up towards “peak,” or the highest numbers of positives.
Thankfully, as I write this article the number of cases appears to have leveled off with the state remaining well within its medical capacity. This is due to a number of factors, but primarily the people of South Carolina taking seriously the guidance of social distancing.
In the early stages of this crisis, when the numbers were rising exponentially, the future looked much more grim and so the state developed a solid plan to increase capacity. That was through canceling elective procedures to open hospital beds and also planning for alternate-care sites for up to 3,000 extra hospitalizations. This was all developed by the South Carolina team in adapting to the new situation, and while much of the nation’s focus was on populous urban centers in places like New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Miami, etc.
The governor, with guidance from the state emergency management professionals, had to make tough calls based on the best information and projections. The goal was to keep the state within hospital capacity so that no COVID patient would be without care. The governor had to call a “State of Emergency” for a number or reasons, including federal support under the Stafford Act, as all governors did during the crisis. During the state of emergency, the state has been able to receive not only federal support from FEMA and other agencies but our National Guard has been able to receive proper federal benefits while performing the mission in response.
The governor has also issued orders, based on professional projections, to keep the state within capacity, including the stay-at-work/home order. Of note, he was the last governor in the region to do so, and he did not give an order against church attendance (though most churches have gone virtual for the time being) or violate the Second Amendment by closing gun stores.
It’s important to know the pressures from all sides with the issuance of statewide orders. For example, to keep the federal support and National Guard federal benefits (among a number of others), the state of emergency had to be extended. The legislature was adjourned due to the dangers of being in session. The attorney general has opined that constitutionally, the legislature has the power to continue the extension. However, absent the legislature voting to stop the extension, the governor can continue it.
I am a constitutionalist and believe the branches must follow the Constitution even during this kind of crisis, and the attorney general’s opinion makes sense. The legislature can vote to prevent any further continuation of the state of emergency but the entire response effort will not be shut down.
South Carolinians should be proud of the way our people and state leadership have handled the crisis. Many are hurting right now, particularly small business owners/employees (I can empathize as a small business owner, as I have had to curtail much of my business during the military mobilization). The end is in sight and we will be back open again very soon. The summer months will see a decrease in the virus, and we know a great deal more about it.
Importantly, Americans need to stop blaming each other for the virus. The Communist Party of China is 100% to blame for this global pandemic, worldwide economic shutdown and hundreds of thousands dead. They attempted to cover it up when it could have been contained, including the silencing of whistleblowers. The CCP has misled the world community about the virus, and allowed it to spread while cutting off Wuhan from travel within China. They will be held rightly accountable.
Many of us have put our faith in God’s sovereignty during this period, and God has been with us throughout. Let’s all take time to thank God for his provisions, and that he will be with us as we go back to work to revive the economy.
God Bless America!
Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”
