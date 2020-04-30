COMMENTARY: S.C. weathering crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Since my last article written near the end of March, I’ve had the privilege of watching and being part of South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus crisis. As many are aware, my role is the senior federal military officer under NORTHCOM and ARNORTH to provide U.S. Department of Defense assets and resources to the state.

I was called to active duty in March and was mobilized in the middle of April for up to four more months. It’s been an honor to work with this incredible team, as we are all treading new ground with this unique nationwide emergency. The uniqueness of the situation and the state’s incredible adaptive response are the focus of this article.

First, this situation has been like no other we’ve faced. We plan for expected emergencies like hurricanes, which always come during the late summer and fall period. We plan for some of the unexpected events, like earthquakes. When planning for deadly viruses, the normal expectation is to have some way to contain within a localized area. Nationally, for all the events we plan, we look at surging to the state or region being affected.