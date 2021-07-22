COMMENTARY: S.C. vs. S.C. State University

With the firing of South Carolina State University President James Clark, another chapter in the narrative of the state’s only four -year HBCU continues to develop. However, the ending is not a mystery.
The development of S.C. State from its inception has been framed by the domination and control of a hostile state legislature. We must be reminded that Black educational institutions in America were for the most part created as a consequence of racially hostile practices and political policies intentionally designed to ensure their marginalization and under development.
“The Corridor of Shame” and its enduring consequences did not just hatch; instead, they were created and maintained by hostility and intentional neglect. South Carolina State University has never enjoyed any semblance of full membership status, and/or respect, in the community of universities supported by the State of South Carolina.
These circumstances have served as the basis for instability and derision that has been showered on the state’s only four-year HBCU. I emphasize “only” because states such as Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia and others have managed the development and support of HBCU systems comprised of multiple institutions. Moreover, they have accomplished this without the conflict and public derision that has been consistently visited upon S.C. State by the State of South Carolina.
There is another special dimension in the “troubled relationship” between South Carolina and S.C. State. This additional chapter extends beyond the pattern of the “obvious and normal injustices” visited upon Black communities and Black interests as a consequence of “Jim Crow” policies and practices. In my opinion, South Carolina needs desperately to “whitewash the extraordinary abuses” which are a critical part of the South Carolina State University narrative. I am speaking specifically to the history of the “Orangeburg Massacre” and the state’s management of the Transportation Center fiasco; the latter which had the intent and potential to make South Carolina State a competitive member of the community of state-sponsored universities. That very idea was openly and hostilely rejected by state government leadership.
I am not an alumnus of South Carolina State University, I am a “double graduate” of Howard University who deeply appreciates the value of our HBCU community. I have also had an opportunity to serve as the chairman of the board of trustees at South Carolina State for the year preceding the appointment of President Clark.
I congratulate my board and the university staff. In spite of what we inherited, we exceeded our projected enrollment goals, thus bringing approximately 1 million additional dollars to the university budget. In addition, we corrected the conditions that had placed the university on probation and threatened its future existence.
We improved workforce morale and made substantive administrative adjustments. These were accomplishments made within one year while we were engaging an openly hostile environment in the state legislature and in other sectors of the state. On this record of success and progress, our board was immediately and unceremoniously “fired.” A new board was handpicked. President Clark was hand-selected and here we are today. Welcome to South Carolina and to the saga of South Carolina State University.
Dr. William Small Jr. is a retired educator and a former trustee and board chairman at South Carolina State University.