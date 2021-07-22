COMMENTARY: S.C. vs. S.C. State University

There is another special dimension in the “troubled relationship” between South Carolina and S.C. State. This additional chapter extends beyond the pattern of the “obvious and normal injustices” visited upon Black communities and Black interests as a consequence of “Jim Crow” policies and practices. In my opinion, South Carolina needs desperately to “whitewash the extraordinary abuses” which are a critical part of the South Carolina State University narrative. I am speaking specifically to the history of the “Orangeburg Massacre” and the state’s management of the Transportation Center fiasco; the latter which had the intent and potential to make South Carolina State a competitive member of the community of state-sponsored universities. That very idea was openly and hostilely rejected by state government leadership.