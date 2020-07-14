COMMENTARY: S.C. State – a way forward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1968, I was a junior at Wilkinson High School, Orangeburg, when the Orangeburg Massacre took place on the campus of then-South Carolina State College. Three unarmed black students, one of whom was my high school classmate, were killed by the police and no one was ever arrested and convicted of the crime.

SCSU’s role in this historic event is still relevant today based on what has taken place in this country over the last several months. It serves as a harsh reminder that justice is not always served in these type of cases.

With the most recent killings of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, we were once again reminded of moments like the Orangeburg Massacre and so many others, which prove that racism and white supremacist attitudes still exist today.

However, when the video of George Floyd’s killing surfaced, I think America finally said enough is enough. I believe that this was the straw that broke the camel’s back and protest all over this world have suggested so. In other words, God is tired of this one-sided effort for criminal justice reform.