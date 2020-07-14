COMMENTARY: S.C. State – a way forward

In 1968, I was a junior at Wilkinson High School, Orangeburg, when the Orangeburg Massacre took place on the campus of then-South Carolina State College. Three unarmed black students, one of whom was my high school classmate, were killed by the police and no one was ever arrested and convicted of the crime.
SCSU’s role in this historic event is still relevant today based on what has taken place in this country over the last several months. It serves as a harsh reminder that justice is not always served in these type of cases.
With the most recent killings of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, we were once again reminded of moments like the Orangeburg Massacre and so many others, which prove that racism and white supremacist attitudes still exist today.
However, when the video of George Floyd’s killing surfaced, I think America finally said enough is enough. I believe that this was the straw that broke the camel’s back and protest all over this world have suggested so. In other words, God is tired of this one-sided effort for criminal justice reform.
Today, people of all races have joined the effort to bring justice to these recent killings of unarmed Black men and women. But also, in addition to the fight for justice, it is important for us to remember that the fight does not stop there as health, housing and education are proportionately out of place for Black America or people of color.
SCSU must continue to be a leader in South Carolina and beyond by providing an education to those that might not have an opportunity to attend college elsewhere. Ladies and gentlemen, we are blessed to serve on the board of trustees of South Carolina State University and SCSU can be the light that opens the doors to better health, housing and education through our efforts.
Let’s keep the faith, which will sustain us through any challenges we may encounter. I heard FAITH described as: “Forging Ahead Ingeniously Through Hindrances” In other words, “Don’t Give Up”
With Bulldog tenacity – May God bless us all and SCSU.
Rodney Jenkins is chairman of the board of trustees at South Carolina State University.
