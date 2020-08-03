COMMENTARY: S.C schools paying price

McMaster’s decision to use $32 million in discretionary CARES Act funding for the benefit of private schools — the exact amount, tellingly, that private schools predict they will lose in tuition as a result of the pandemic — generates an unfortunate statistic: taxpayers will now fund emergency relief for private schools in South Carolina at twice the per-student rate for public schools.

This is no accident. It is an orchestrated and ideologically driven effort to provide government support for private schools at the expense of public schools.

Arguments against public funding for private schools are as sound as they have always been. Public schools still take all who come, while private schools often choose the most easily educable. Public schools provide universal, free education, while private schools charge tuition. Public schools report student progress and account to taxpayers for use of funds, and private schools do not.

But the challenges public schools face — so significant even in the best of times — have never been greater than today, as they prepare to safely resume the education of more than 90 percent of the state’s student population.

That population is South Carolina’s future. Every public dollar allocated for education — federal or state — should be used to support the teachers and schools that are working not just for a few, but for all.

Scott Price is executive director of the S.C. School Boards Association.