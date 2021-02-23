COMMENTARY: S.C. needs mask mandate

Dear S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster:

It is the position of the South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP that each person over the age of 10 years old be required to wear a mask in public places within South Carolina.

Recent data show that while the African American and people-of-color community are only 27% of the State of South Carolina, we represent 49% of the hospitalizations related to COVID-19, and 45% of the deaths. As we navigate through the distribution of the vaccine, there are minor initiatives that can be put into place that will have major implications from a positive and productive stance such as mandatory mask wearing. The CDC supports that the simple act of donning of mask has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives.

While South Carolina administration and federal agencies work to address the pandemic in the U.S. overall, the SCNAACP continues to focus on the needs of African Americans and other people of color during and after the crisis. As a civil rights organization and as stewards of human rights, we must maintain vigilance and lift our voices to demand the policies and practices that will preserve the wellbeing of all.