COMMENTARY: S.C. needs mask mandate

Dear S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster:
It is the position of the South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP that each person over the age of 10 years old be required to wear a mask in public places within South Carolina.
Recent data show that while the African American and people-of-color community are only 27% of the State of South Carolina, we represent 49% of the hospitalizations related to COVID-19, and 45% of the deaths. As we navigate through the distribution of the vaccine, there are minor initiatives that can be put into place that will have major implications from a positive and productive stance such as mandatory mask wearing. The CDC supports that the simple act of donning of mask has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives.
While South Carolina administration and federal agencies work to address the pandemic in the U.S. overall, the SCNAACP continues to focus on the needs of African Americans and other people of color during and after the crisis. As a civil rights organization and as stewards of human rights, we must maintain vigilance and lift our voices to demand the policies and practices that will preserve the wellbeing of all.
Gov. McMaster, you have stated that “people should be responsible and wear masks to protect themselves and those they come into contact with and if cities have the mechanism to enforce it in their particular area that’s up to them.” However, you refused to make it mandatory for mask to be worn and that level of complacency should be nullified.
Several cities, towns and counties in the state have passed ordinances requiring the use of face coverings. It’s our responsibility as citizens to follow these ordinances to protect our family members, friends and fellow human beings from contracting this potentially fatal virus. Local governments can pass ordinances, but we all must do our part to stop the spread of this disease. These are unprecedented times we are living in with this virus, economic perils and racial injustices.
Only with strict adherence to guidelines and the “rule of law” as well as people taking personal responsibility for their actions can we hope to get through this worldwide pandemic and come out a stronger and more united people, country and world.
While some cities have taken steps to require face coverings in public, it is imperative that you take a stronger position and a more pro-active approach for the health and well-being of all the great citizens of South Carolina and mandate mask wearing in all public areas.
I look forward to working with you and state officials to address the SCNAACP’s specific concerns, which will help all Americans and ease the impact of this pandemic by mandating mask wearing in ALL public places.
Brenda C. Murphy is S.C. NAACP president.