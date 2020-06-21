COMMENTARY: S.C. has opportunity

Soon to be fifty years since SCHAC’s creation, South Carolina still battles the virus of lack of respect for all humanity; greed; respect of person; and the fruits of hatred in the hearts and minds of mankind. The sickening virus continues to metastasize like a cancer spreading itself unchecked, from generation to generation throughout the world. Why wonder about the marches across the entire world? The whole world has been infected with a disease greater than COVID -19, namely, RACISM.

We all have a vested interest and a role to play in making South Carolina great for all people who live here. The racial unrest we are dealing with now is not a black issue only, it is also a white issue, a state issue, and it affects all of us. Regardless of your race or socioeconomic status, isolating yourselves from those who still suffer racial injustices and disparate treatment will not protect you or your businesses from the impact of the events of the past several months and weeks.

Many whites and persons of color expressed outrage toward the protesters because of the threat to life and the destruction of property. Such was unwarranted and inappropriate. I agree! But in all of this, we must find a reason and way to move forward.