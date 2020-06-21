COMMENTARY: S.C. has opportunity

When I consider all that has occurred recently related to the racial unrest across the world, our country, and here in South Carolina, a picture from my childhood comes to mind; that being, a group of black and white protesters in the late 1960s marching arm-in-arm against racial injustices across the South.
When I look across the landscape today, I see that same picture, people from diverse backgrounds, young and old, together marching to highlight injustices related to police brutality and institutionalized racism all over the world.
For those who may not know, it was the racial unrest of the late '60s and early '70s that gave birth to the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission. The Orangeburg Massacre in 1968 on the campus of South Carolina State College (University), where black students seeking to integrate a bowling alley near the campus ended with the shooting deaths by law enforcement of three unarmed students and injuries to many others; the Charleston Hospital Workers Strike in 1969, when mostly black women marched to uncover unfair treatment and to seek better pay from an all-white hospital administration; school integration across the state in 1969 to desegregate public schools; and the nationally publicized Lamar bus attack in 1970, when a mob of white parents overturned a school bus carrying African American children going to a newly integrated school in Darlington County.
It was these matters that led then-Gov. John C. West and members of the South Carolina General Assembly in 1972 to pass the South Carolina Human Affairs Law. That law created the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission, a state agency whose mission continues to be “to prevent and eliminate” unlawful discrimination. The state statutes give the SCHAC the authority to investigate allegations of unlawful discrimination in employment and housing, and to monitor fair employment practices in state government. The SCHAC may also work with counties, cities and communities upon request, to address community and racial discord.
Soon to be fifty years since SCHAC’s creation, South Carolina still battles the virus of lack of respect for all humanity; greed; respect of person; and the fruits of hatred in the hearts and minds of mankind. The sickening virus continues to metastasize like a cancer spreading itself unchecked, from generation to generation throughout the world. Why wonder about the marches across the entire world? The whole world has been infected with a disease greater than COVID -19, namely, RACISM.
We all have a vested interest and a role to play in making South Carolina great for all people who live here. The racial unrest we are dealing with now is not a black issue only, it is also a white issue, a state issue, and it affects all of us. Regardless of your race or socioeconomic status, isolating yourselves from those who still suffer racial injustices and disparate treatment will not protect you or your businesses from the impact of the events of the past several months and weeks.
Many whites and persons of color expressed outrage toward the protesters because of the threat to life and the destruction of property. Such was unwarranted and inappropriate. I agree! But in all of this, we must find a reason and way to move forward.
We have an example in this state often heralded so proudly by all – the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting almost five years ago this month. On June 17, 2015, during a Bible study meeting at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, nine people were shot to death by a person who espoused hatred. The nation and state, dignitaries, and people white, black and from diverse backgrounds, all grieved for and with those families who lost so much. Like George Floyd and so many others, and the victims of the shooting at Mother Emanuel, their lives were cut short by hatred and racism. There is no coming back nor getting over it for those families.
That is why people of good will cannot be silent, white or black. To remain silent and not speak out against hatred and injustice anywhere and at any time is no different than the law enforcement officers who stood over Floyd and did nothing while a man died for all the world to see because of police brutality. Likewise, I wonder why so many onlookers on that day did not rush the officers to save the life of Floyd. FEAR -- the same paralyzing fear that black males and people of color have lived with since evil men for greed decided to enslave and devalue another human being.
We have a window of opportunity to work together as a state to address many of the issues identified by the protesters. Time is of the essence because in a few months this country will face some of the most divisive national and statewide elections in modern times. We need to hear from you. Tell us how you feel, what needs to change, and your recommendations for bringing healing and moving South Carolina forward.
Please send your comments to information@schac.sc.gov. Your comments will be used to help shape public policy and our responses going forward. Therefore, send us your thoughts, push up your sleeves, come out of your comfort zone, reach out across racial lines, reject hate and embrace all humanity with equal respect and love.
Janie A. Davis is commissioner of the S.C. Human Affairs Commission.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!