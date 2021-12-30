COMMENTARY: S.C. Ethics Act 30 years later

The current state Ethics Act was passed 30 years ago on Sept. 23, 1991. The act was passed in reaction to the 1990 FBI Statehouse sting that convicted 17 legislators, two state executives, six lobbyists and one state court judge of federal crimes of bribery, drugs and obstruction of justice. The major purpose of the Ethics Act was to stop special interests from buying votes at the Statehouse.

The main provisions of the 1991 Ethics Act included a ban on lobbyists giving anything of value to elected officials and put strict limits on the amounts and uses of campaign contributions, especially a ban on the use of campaign funds for personal expenses which was a rampant abuse by legislators and which had allowed lobbyists to give cash to legislators as so-called campaign contributions which were really thinly disguised bribes. However, the Act unwisely allowed the use of campaign funds for so-called office related costs.

The 1991 Ethics Act seemed to work well for the first two decades but in time latent design defects in the Act developed into serious problems. Then after a SLED probe, Speaker Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty on Oct. 23, 2014, to six counts of using campaign funds to pay for his private airplane costs and other dubious expenses which Harrell had claimed were office related. The Harrell case and others which followed were prosecuted by solicitors David Pascoe and Barry Barnette.

The prosecution of Harrell also revealed that a new abuse and problem not envisioned by the framers of the 1991 Ethics Act had been created by Harrell in that he formed a so-called “leadership Pac” which collected huge amounts from special interests eager to give money to ingratiate themselves with the Speaker. Such PACs are an invitation to bribery.

The SLED probe of Harrell led to a March 23, 2017, raid on the office of Richard Quinn Sr. & Associates (RQA), which discovered that Quinn’s consulting firm was engaged in extensive unregistered lobbying and had at least six legislators on its payroll in powerful key positions in the Senate and House; and the raid also found evidence that some of the most important corporations in South Carolina were clients of the Quinn firm and paying large retainers of $10,000 or more per month.

In the end, two senators in 2015 and 2018 were convicted of misusing campaign funds for personal purposes; and one representative on June 29, 2021 was convicted on pleas of misconduct and perjury in relation to some 10 years of payments of $935,000 he received from Quinn’s firm. Two House majority leaders also pleaded guilty to misconduct in 2017. The underlying crimes were violations of the Ethics Act related to their public office.

Richard Quinn Sr.’s business, RQA, pleaded to unregistered lobbying on Dec. 13, 2017. Richard Quinn Sr. was also indicted Oct. 18, 2017, for conspiracy which was later dismissed; but he was reindicted on 12 counts of perjury and two counts of obstruction on May 20, 2021. Rep. Tracy Edge, employed by the Quinn firm and paid $325,000, was indicted on Oct. 18, 2017 on perjury, conspiracy and two counts of misconduct. The Quinn and Edge cases are now pending.

After Harrell’s conviction, the new Speaker Jay Lucas put through reforms, including House Rule 4.16 (H) (3) which bans leadership PACs and an amendment to the Ethics Act which gave the Ethics Commission authority to investigate legislators. Even so, the use of campaign funds for so-called office-related expenses was not banned and remains open to abuse, and legislators can still serve as consultants and lawyers to special interests trying to buy influence in the General Assembly.

The main purpose of the 1991 Ethics Act was to stop bribery at the Statehouse and since the act took effect, no legislator or lobbyist has been convicted of bribery. It is impossible to know if any bribery has remained undiscovered and it is impossible to know how much corruption has been deterred since 1991.

The 1991 Ethics Act is imperfect and remains a work in progress after 30 years. More reforms are needed, especially a ban on the use of campaign funds for any purposes except for campaign expenses. And the festering problem of legislators serving as paid consultants and attorneys for special interests having business at the Statehouse still remains as serious a problem as bribery itself, perhaps more so, and it implicates an unknown number of legislators.

John V. Crangle is a Columbia attorney with the S.C. Progressive Network.

