COMMENTARY: S.C. deserves sale of utility

Nearly a third of U.S. households struggle to pay their energy bills, and those shivering or sweltering tend to be families of color, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The least privileged are the first to feel the pain of a broken system. What is a bump in the road for those with means and privilege can be a roadblock for people who lack either. The poorest passengers stuck in the bowels of a sinking ship are the first to drown.

Santee Cooper is a sinking ship.

It is more than $6 billion in debt, more than half of that from a nuclear plant it tried and failed to build. The debt -- collecting interest of nearly $1 million every day -- will be passed to our grandchildren, with nothing to show for it.

Santee Cooper is too reliant on coal. Our community lives downstream from their plants’ noxious discharge, its fumes in our nostrils. The rising floodwaters from climate change fill our homes and lap at our feet.

Santee Cooper bears a notable lack of diversity in its upper management that doesn’t reflect the people of South Carolina. For a state government owned and controlled agency, this is unacceptable.

We can change all that.

NextEra Energy is a better choice.