COMMENTARY: S.C. can stop the spread

But COVID-19 is different. It is a greater threat and people are rightly concerned. With it has come heightened interest in DHEC’s disease control efforts.

Unlike doctors, who treat diseases one patient at a time, DHEC addresses disease for the state’s entire population. Instead of treating a single person infected by COVID-19, DHEC ’s task is to monitor, detect, and investigate the disease and work with partners to provide timely, effective responses to protect us all.

That’s the essence of public health: ensuring the well-being of entire populations, which can be as small as a local neighborhood or school or as large as a region or the entire state. Or they can be subsets of populations, such as high-risk groups.

For example, data reveals that African Americans are affected by COVID-19 at an elevated rate. African Americans make up about 27% of the population but, as of April 14, they comprise 41% of COVID-19 cases for which race was collected and 56% of related deaths. African Americans are disproportionately affected by conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity. People with such health conditions are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.