COMMENTARY: Root of Afghanistan defeat

Assuming that success would even be possible for Western forces, defeating an insurgency and nation-building requires multiple generations to occupy another country and the commitment of blood and treasure. To be sure, many experts believe it takes decades to achieve any meaningful progress. Even then, there is no guarantee of success. Other scholars have also noted the paradox that occupations of a longer duration cause the host-nation government to become increasingly dependent upon foreign assistance and more likely to collapse if left on its own. Recent events in Afghanistan only seem to support this proposition.

America’s defeat can ultimately be traced back to Bush’s ill-conceived decision to occupy the country. To be fair, successive administrations had ample opportunity to extricate the United States from Afghanistan, but the origins of failure reside squarely with America’s entrance – not its exit. Indefinite occupation and nation-building was an irresponsible counterterrorism response to 9/11 and our troops should never have been deployed without an exit plan. Mission creep from counterterrorism to counterinsurgency further exacerbated conditions and rendered any future withdrawal more difficult.