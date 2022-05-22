COMMENTARY: Roe insanity must stop

During the 2020 confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Democratic senators did everything possible to lock Barrett down not to go against Roe vs. Wade.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar went so far as to demand Barrett agree Roe vs. Wade was "super precedent." Though not defined in the Constitution, among constitutional lawyers super precedence is precedence so settled that no serious figure would push to overturn it. Barrett disagreed with “super-precedence,” saying "Roe doesn't fall in that category (of super precedence)… it's not a case that everyone has accepted."

This answer infuriated many on the left, but most Americans knew this was absolutely true. After half a century, Roe is not accepted nor settled among a substantial portion of the American people. As we have all seen recently, the illicitly leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion (ending Roe) has brought an insane reaction by the pro-choice left, including threats of harassment and even violence. The divisions over Roe show it was never super precedence and its overturning is a natural and correct constitutional outcome we need to accept. Let me explain.

First, the Roe decision went against accepted methods of constitutional interpretation used by the court throughout almost all of American history to an illegitimate idea of a living constitution. The primary method for judicial interpretation is through original meaning. In other words, interpreting the words of the document as those words were understood at the time they were written.

As the late Justice Antonin Scalia wrote of the court’s role in constitutional interpretation: "The fairest reading of the text (of the Constitution) is what the law means. ... When we read Shakespeare, we use a glossary because we want to know what it meant when it was written. We don’t give those words their current meaning. So also with a statute — our statutes don’t morph, they don’t change meaning from age to age to comport with the whatever the zeitgeist thinks appropriate.”

Founding father Alexander Hamilton similarly asserted two centuries previously: "Whatever may have been the intention of the framers, that intention is to be sought for the instrument itself, according to the usual and established rules of construction.”

The 1973 Roe court was activist, and shamelessly went beyond the "usual and established rules of construction" to determine what the court wanted. The Roe court conceded that the first 10 amendments do not include the general and absolute right to privacy encompassing the right to abortion in the text.

However, the majority claimed "penumbras and emanations" from the Bill of Rights allowed for the inference of a general right to privacy, which would encompass abortion. The Roe decision used such flowery and irrelevant language as this gem: “At the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of life.”

Of note, this was the same activist court that a year before Roe, in Furman vs. Georgia, held that the death penalty violated the Eighth Amendment (this decision was overturned four years later) and was therefore unconstitutional.

As Scalia said of that decision “There is absolutely no doubt that when the Eighth Amendment was adopted — nobody, nobody, not a single person, thought” it unconstitutional.

As Scalia and others have noted, abortion was not foreseen by those drafting the Constitution, and is therefore constitutionally left to the general police powers of the states by the 10th Amendment. That doesn’t mean overturning Roe means a national ban on abortion, as the left has fear-mongered. The states are (unfortunately) free to allow unrestricted abortion, or have differing restrictions based on the political process and lawmaking of the states. It just leaves it to the states and people.

It’s important to know the courts previously shunned legislating from the bench as happened with Roe in dismissing original meaning for a “living Constitution." Shockingly, the Roe court actually held that “penumbras and emanations” gave an absolute right to privacy encompassing abortion in twisting things like a pretzel.

In contrast, the earlier 20th century court constrained itself to original meaning with respect to suffrage for women. States were already allowing women the right to vote, and the political process drove passage of the 19th Amendment when the court deferred. This enshrined women’s suffrage without the division caused by judicial legislation, as has happened with Roe.

The fear-mongering and attempts to terrorize the judiciary over the potential end of Roe need to stop. Our founders gave us a constitutional federal system that has served the nation well. As a pro-lifer, I must accept that as abortion goes back to the states, many Democratic states will keep virtually unrestricted abortion.

Those supporting abortion need to respect the constitutional system, and that red states will restrict abortion. The right to move between states or travel to other states is a freedom inherent in all Americans. I pray America will finally end the practice of abortion so many of us find abhorrent. By our Constitution, that should only come through the political process. A process all must respect.

Bill Connor, a retired Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”

