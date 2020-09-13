COMMENTARY: RMC: 'a half-diverse board'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In today’s divisive world the eyes of racial inequality have been opened wider than ever before. Here is what they see: the killing of unarmed black people, underfunded education in predominantly black communities, limited access to health care, and black people underrepresented on corporate boards.

Let’s focus our attention on the largest employer in our county, the Regional Medical Center and its leadership. Our board of trustees' current makeup is as follows: 10 white board members and six black board members. This is called a super majority and exclusive.

The board plays a critical role in the evaluation and selection of the chief executive officer. This function has gained great scrutiny over the years with the embarrassingly low number of Black CEOs. The Regional Medical Center has set a precedent with maintaining CEO leadership for greater than 20 years, albeit all previous CEOs were white and the super majority of the board of trustees was white.

Diversity is the essential driver to strong leadership, community support and, most importantly, inclusion.