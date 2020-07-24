COMMENTARY: Rising China here to stay

China is unpopular in much of the world. In Western Europe, majorities have an unfavorable view of China. It gets low marks from its neighbors, especially Japan but also South Korea and Australia. However, majorities or pluralities in Latin America, much of the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa view China more favorably.

China’s rise has been impressive. It has built world-class cities, lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and made significant investments in transportation and communications. It may surpass the United States soon as the world’s largest economy. It is America’s largest trading partner, with the two countries exchanging over $650 billion in goods.

China has the largest army in the world and has been adding military technology, including aircraft carriers, new-generation jet fighters and nuclear submarines. But despite its investment, China has struggled to keep up. The U.S. and its alliance partners account for 63% of global spending on military technology and training. China’s forces are the largest but not the strongest.