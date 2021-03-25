COMMENTARY: Ripping apart military ethos

In a recent Rachel Maddow monologue on MSNBC, Maddow specifically questioned and criticized allegations that top Pentagon officers recommended reconsidering the use of National Guard troops due to the “optics."
When asked about those involved with that phone call at the Pentagon, the Washington, D.C., Adjutant General mentioned the name of the Army’s chief of operations, Lt. General Charlie Flynn. Maddow went on a rant of highly charged criticism of Flynn. She connected Charlie Flynn to his brother, retired Lt. General Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser and a passionate defender of Trump.
Maddow demanded to know why Gen. Charlie Flynn was involved with the phone call after highlighting him as the brother of Mike Flynn. Rachel Maddow’s criticisms are problematic on a number of levels, but are becoming ubiquitous from the left. These kinds of attacks threaten to rip the guts out of our nation’s military ethos. Let me explain.
First, it’s important to understand the dynamics of our military. Throughout the nation’s history, a disproportional number of recruits and officers have come from a relatively small number of American families. In my own family, going back over a century, Army officer family members have served in every war from the Philippine Insurrection to me coming back from Afghanistan (note: My son is an Army ROTC cadet at The Citadel planning to serve).
Our family is not unusual, as many “military families” are disproportionately prone to military service through multiple generations. According to Slate: “In the United States, perhaps the strongest predictor of military service is having a family member who served— allowing for extended family members, it averages to about 80% of new recruits across the services. Going a step further, between 22 and 35% (depending on the service) are the child of a service member.”
Additionally, 44.3% of new recruits come from the South, which is 20% beyond the Southern population in the U.S. This comes from the traditional warrior and military culture of the South, as with my family’s Southern background.
The Flynn family is a great example of the nation’s “military family” business. Beyond two lieutenant general brothers in the same family, the family service includes many other family members going back generations from the world wars to Iraq and Afghanistan. Two brothers rising to the rank of lieutenant general (note: Charlie Flynn has been selected for a fourth star) is an unbelievable achievement.
There are only a couple dozen lieutenant generals in the U.S. Army of half a million soldiers. I had the privilege of serving with then-Major Charlie Flynn when I was an Infantry captain in Hawaii in the 1990s. He was one of the all-time finest officers I have known. A man dedicated to his profession and the nation. Both Flynn brothers have deployed to multiple combat zones numerous times.
Rachel Maddow’s attack against Lt. General Charlie Flynn was beyond disturbing. It was a blood libel predicated upon being the brother of her political nemesis, Lt. General Michael Flynn. Maddow’s implication was that this military family “blood taint” with Trump supporter Michael Flynn caused Charlie Flynn to hinder the protection of Congress.
On practical grounds, this charge was a ridiculous assertion. The Capitol police force numbers around 2,000 officers, while the number of D.C. Guardsmen (available for immediate deployment to the Capitol) was a couple dozen guardsmen. It is unlikely those few Guardsmen could have helped within the roughly three hours of the event. We don’t know what Gen. Charlie Flynn said, but after over three decades of honorable service in peace and war, we should never question his loyalty to the nation. The blood libel defamation was despicable.
At a CNN Town Hall, President Joe Biden claimed former military members were disproportionately driving white supremacy: “(We need to study the) impact of former military, former police officers on the growth of white supremacy in some of these groups.”
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin decried the alleged white supremacy within the military, and called for a “stand-down” to root out the alleged threat.
Mainstream media continually highlight the alleged threat of “extremism” and “white supremacy” within the military.
A letter from Sen. Blumenthal and other Democratic senators to the DOD IG alleged serious problems within the military culture. Unbelievably, they wrote: “The issue of white supremacy and extremist ideology within the ranks of our military is not new." These allegations impliedly demand overhauling the culture of the military. It strikes at the traditions, including family traditions of service."
These attacks are beyond misguided and dangerous. In my experience as a “military brat” and career Army officer, the military was the most colorblind of all fields in American life. The ethos is of selfless service: duty, honor, country. These attacks against military families and traditions threaten to rip apart a culture that has protected American freedom from the beginning.
It’s time to stop the onslaught against the military ethos, an ethos fostered by military families. Let’s honor the ethos that has kept us free, including families like the Flynns.
Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”