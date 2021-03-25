COMMENTARY: Ripping apart military ethos

Our family is not unusual, as many “military families” are disproportionately prone to military service through multiple generations. According to Slate: “In the United States, perhaps the strongest predictor of military service is having a family member who served— allowing for extended family members, it averages to about 80% of new recruits across the services. Going a step further, between 22 and 35% (depending on the service) are the child of a service member.”

Additionally, 44.3% of new recruits come from the South, which is 20% beyond the Southern population in the U.S. This comes from the traditional warrior and military culture of the South, as with my family’s Southern background.

The Flynn family is a great example of the nation’s “military family” business. Beyond two lieutenant general brothers in the same family, the family service includes many other family members going back generations from the world wars to Iraq and Afghanistan. Two brothers rising to the rank of lieutenant general (note: Charlie Flynn has been selected for a fourth star) is an unbelievable achievement.