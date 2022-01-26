COMMENTARY: Rights, votes, voices

1. The struggle for justice must never be adjourned.

The American abolitionist Frederick Douglas stated in 1857 that “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress."

A T&D article from December 2021, titled “Population declines shift districts," states: The decline in the T&D Region’s population has changed its political landscape.

Lawmakers have redrawn S.C. House maps to place two local lawmakers in the same district: Rep. Jerry Govan and Rep. Russell Ott.

Also, Senate District 39 has lost portions of Orangeburg County and has gained population in Berkeley County. The district is represented by Sen. Vernon Stephens. D-Bowman.

Some local lawmakers speculate it will be difficult for an Orangeburg County resident to retain the Senate seat because of the new, heavy Berkeley County Republican constituency.

The new S.C. House and Senate maps have been signed into law and are already facing lawsuits from the NAACP and ACLU. They claim the public has not had time to review the maps, according to the article.

2. Civil rights groups are challenging the South Carolina redistricting maps in court as intentionally discriminating against Black communities. The lawsuit spotlights South Carolina’s long history of racial discrimination, and charges that the new maps are racial gerrymandering that intentionally “packs and cracks" Black communities.

“Cracking” refers to splitting communities of color into different districts to prevent them from exercising greater political power. “Packing” refers to placing people of color into the same district in greater numbers than necessary to elect candidates of choice to prevent them from exercising greater political power in surrounding districts.

Redistricting only happens once every decade, and it determines the allocation of political power and representation at every level of government for the next 10 years.

The case was brought on behalf of the South Carolina Conference of the NAACP and an individual voter, Taiwan Scott. They are represented by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. (LDF), American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of South Carolina, Boroughs Bryant LLC, Arnold & Porter, and General Counsel’s Office of the NAACP. The same groups ﬁled a federal lawsuit in October 2021 challenging the South Carolina legislature’s unnecessary delay in drawing new redistricting maps that respect the constitutional one-person, one-vote principle.

3. Rep. Govan has been at the forefront of challenging the new district maps, saying they “crack” Orangeburg’s community of interest and gerrymanders those communities into counties such as Bamberg, Barnwell and Allendale.

Govan has said District 95 historically has been an urban and suburban Orangeburg district, but those areas have been lumped in with District 90, which is represented by Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg.

Under the remapping, Rep. Bamberg would represent a large majority of Orangeburg’s 13,000 residents, while Rep Gilda Cobb-Hunter would represent the southeastern portion of the city.

“District 95 has always been a suburban and urban area. ... It is a community of interest surrounding about a three-mile radius of the city of Orangeburg, which consists of about 60% of the population. They destroyed a community of interest,” Govan said.

According to the redrawn maps. the new District 90 has 40,268 people. About 21,103 are from the former House District 95, 13,311 are from the former District 90 and 5,854 are from the former District 66.

Under the new maps, House District 90 retains all of Bamberg County.

Rep. Ott voted against the House redistricting plan.

“It was very apparent, from my perspective, that the plan was partisan motivated,” Ott said. “There was example after example, from across the state, that showed the Republican majority packing districts to ensure their numbers would grow moving forward.”

“This is not good for South Carolina," Ott said. “I believe the citizens of our state are best served when there are checks and balances in place, and competing ideas are able to be truly debated. This has not been the case in South Carolina for some time and these maps will make it very hard for that to happen moving forward.”

4. The redistricting plan does not make sense because unlike other large population areas of the state, Orangeburg County is unique in that it has both a strong urban and rural base of inﬂuence. That is why we strongly believe that we should be clear as to what is at stake, regardless of race, political affiliation, any personal issues and where one lives in the county.

The plan would:

• Eliminate Orangeburg’s community of interest for taxation and representation purposes.

• Diminish Orangeburg attempts to create the county's political inﬂuence in Columbia.

• Create a majority minority district in Bamberg County where none existed before.

To quote Greg Robinson of the Orangeburg County Development Commission: “Orangeburg is a Tier IV rural County with one of the largest population centers in between the state’s largest population areas of Columbia MSA and Charleston MSA. A strong rural legislative delegation is imperative to the development of our state, and we need all the support and voice to continue to create jobs and improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

Fellow citizens of Orangeburg, let us demand our rights, votes and voices in our representative government. We will make it work for all citizens of Orangeburg and South Carolina.

The authors are the Rev. Dr. Robert J. Johnson and James V. Carter of Orangeburg.

