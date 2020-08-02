COMMENTARY: Right way to buy American

This data might not provide a complete picture of the essential drug supply chain, but it does tell us that reports suggesting 80% of our drugs come from China are wild exaggerations.

This doesn't provide much comfort for those of us who want to reduce even limited reliance on China. The communist nation has repeatedly violated trade promises and turned a blind eye to the fentanyl smuggling that has led to so many tragic overdose deaths here in the United States.

But policymakers can't just snap their fingers and repatriate the supply chain. It can cost $2 billion and take up to 10 years to construct a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility.

Policymakers could accelerate that timetable by offering more incentives to domestic manufacturers. Currently, other countries offer far more carrots to high-tech manufacturers. China lets businesses deduct 150% of their qualified R&D spending from their taxable income. Ireland boasts one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates.

A targeted repatriation plan would also prove helpful. The CARES Act tasked the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine with studying the security of the U.S. medical product supply chain. This information will help lawmakers direct Buy American efforts where we need them most, without disrupting safe, useful trade.

The COVID-19 outbreak highlights the dangers of our globalized world. Faced with an unprecedented health crisis, it makes sense that policymakers don't want to rely on countries like China for crucial medical products. But like anything worth doing, Buy American initiatives are worth doing well. Let's hope policymakers realize that before pushing through half-baked plans.

David A. Ridenour is president of The National Center for Public Policy Research.

