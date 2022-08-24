COMMENTARY: Reuniting youth baseball leagues

Hosting a regional Dixie Youth Baseball tournament is a big plus for Orangeburg and good to see.

One question comes to mind: When will Dixie Youth ever reunite with Little League Baseball?

Dixie Youth Baseball was founded on racism, when dozens of all-white S.C. teams formed their own league to avoid integration.

In 1955, rather than play an all-Black team from Charleston that entered the state tournament, 61 all-white teams from South Carolina left the Little League organization and held their own tournament: no minorities allowed.

Today, Dixie Youth Baseball has hundreds of leagues in 11 Southern states with approximately 400,000 participants. Youth of every ethnicity, to include girls, now participate and the league emphasizes that it's no longer about color.

In 1994, Dixie Youth baseball finally got rid of what many viewed as a continuing symbol of open defiance -- the Confederate battle flag on the league's official logo. As a participant in my youth, it bothered me that such was emblazened on the jersey I and others like me were required to wear.

Even after a merger, places like our beloved Orangeburg will still be able to host regional tournaments leading up to the world-renowned and highly publicized international event annually held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

It simply makes sense for Dixie Youth and Little League Baseball to return to being one, representing all of youth baseball.