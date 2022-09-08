COMMENTARY: Return to founding virtues

Where do you find your political news? Newspapers, TV and cable news, the Internet, Facebook and Twitter, the liars table at Starkville cafe? Those seeking national and international news will more often than not find radically extremist political rhetoric mixed with a hearty dose of self-righteousness from most news sources today.

Is that all there is? Where are the moderate voices?

Reacting to news that the FBI had pressured social media and other “news” sources to downplay reports of Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation before the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump unleashed his rage via Truth Social saying, “So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Trump continued, “This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”

Then toward the end of the week President Joe Biden gave the most radically extremist political speech of any president in history. Independence Hall in Philadelphia was bathed in devilish red hues interspersed with shadowy dervishes. Referring to the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, Biden opened with, “These two documents and the ideas they embody -- equality and democracy -- are the rock upon which this nation is built. They are how we became the greatest nation on Earth. They are why, for more than two centuries, America has been a beacon to the world.”

Biden trumpeted “democracy” over and over in his speech though the word “democracy” is not found in either document, and our founders actually eschewed “democracy” in favor of founding a representative republic. Democracies always crush minorities, whereas republics protect minority interests.

Biden’s speech was a full frontal attack on Donald Trump and his supporters. Biden said, “And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people.” He continued, “MAGA Republicans have made their choice. They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.”

Later Biden added, “On top of that, there are public figures -- today, yesterday, and the day before -- predicting and all but calling for mass violence and rioting in the streets. ... This is inflammatory. It’s dangerous. It’s against the rule of law. And we, the people, must say: This is not who we are.”

Somehow, I don’t believe Biden was referring to months of daily political riots in the summer of 2020 since he’s never referred to them, much less condemned the overwhelming violence, chaos, and destruction by left agitators. Those rioters are Biden’s people.

John Adams, second president and signer of both founding documents wrote, “[I]t is religion and morality alone which can establish the principles upon which freedom can securely stand. The only foundation of a free constitution is pure virtue. ... Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

We the people need to return to our founding virtues.