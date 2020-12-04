COMMENTARY: Retiring from the military

After over three decades, I retired from the Army on Dec. 1. Starting in 1986, when I swore in as a new cadet at The Citadel, through commissioning as an Infantry lieutenant in the summer of 1990 as the Cold War was ending, through the conflicts and deployments of the 1990s as a junior officer, through the post-9/11 conflicts as a field-grade officer, I have been blessed to serve during “interesting times.”

About half of this service was on active duty, and the rest with the Reserve Component. As I am “hanging up the spurs,” I would like to provide some of my observations of these times and experiences and changes over the decades. In particular, I want to express the importance of the ethos I experienced over these years and why we cannot lose it.

First, the aspect that has not changed over these 30-plus years has been the high character of those with whom I have served. From my fellow cadets, to my fellow officers, to the NCOs (sergeants) who helped me lead the various units, to the lower enlisted we led, all were part of American society of the time, and yet all were a cut above.